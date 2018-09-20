For Muharram, Nitish Kumar Pays Tributes To Hazrat Imam Hussain

Nitish Kumar urged people to approach the tenth day of Muharram in a spirit of harmony (File)

On the eve of the mourning of Muharram, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday urged the people of the state to draw inspiration from Hazrat Imam Hussain and his associates who had attained martyrdom in Karbala.

In a solemn tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain and the 72 martyrs, Mr Kumar said "they shall always be remembered for their fight against injustice and tyranny".

He appealed to the people of the state to "remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam, imbibe the ideals of truth, humanity and charity and remain ever ready to fight against evil, injustice and terror", an official release said.

The chief Minister also urged the people to approach the tenth day of Muharram in a spirit of harmony and brotherhood.

Muharram is considered as one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar. The battle of Karbala, in which Hazrat Imam Hussain - the grandson of the Prophet - had attained martyrdom - is said to have been taken place on this date in the 7th century.