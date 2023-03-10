For Manish Sisodia, Enforcement Directorate Seeks 10-Day Custody

The Enforcement Directorate today asked the court to extend Manish Sisodia's custody by 10 days in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is being probed over the now-scrapped Delhi liquor sales policy, had applied for bail. He is currently being kept in Tihar Jail.

Mr Sisodia faces allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The Arvind Kejriwal government was accused of bending rules and providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees.