For Ladli Behnas Of Madhya Pradesh, Rs 250 Festive Bonus Delayed

The much-awaited Bhai Dooj gift for millions of Ladli Behnas in Madhya Pradesh failed to arrive on Thursday. The Rs 250 festival installment promised by the government under the Ladli Behna Yojana was not transferred.

Thousands of women from across the state gathered at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal, expecting the festival transfer. However, they returned home with assurances, not funds.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, addressing the event, announced that Rs 250 would now be deposited next month, along with the increased monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 per woman, up from the current Rs 1,250.

"November onwards, every sister in Madhya Pradesh will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The Rs 250 increase is not just an amount. It is a symbol of new courage and hope," said the Chief Minister.

The Ladli sisters were told earlier that the Rs 250 Bhai Dooj gift would be credited before the festival. But due to budgetary constraints and delayed approval from the Finance Department, the transfer was postponed.

Sources said the government had initially planned to deposit Rs 1,500 in one go before October 15. But the release was deferred twice -- first to Diwali, and then to Bhai Dooj.

Officials privately admit that the Finance Department's delayed approval and budget pressure led to the postponement. The government has so far transferred over Rs 45,000 crore under 29 installments of the Ladli Behna Yojana since its launch in June 2023.

The new increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 per month is expected to benefit 1.26 crore women and cost the state more than Rs 300 crore each month.

Despite the delay, the Chief Minister used the occasion to highlight the cultural and social significance of the scheme.

"No civilization in the world has given women such a high place as Sanatan Dharma," said Dr. Yadav. "Bhai Dooj celebrates a sister's blessing and a brother's duty. Madhya Pradesh is keeping this tradition alive while empowering women to stand on their own feet," he said.

He praised women for using previous installments to start small businesses -- purchasing sewing machines, photocopy setups, or beginning dairy farming -- turning financial aid into livelihood.

Under the revised plan, eligible women will receive Rs 1,500 every month starting November, credited directly to their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state's goal is not just welfare but economic transformation through women's self-reliance.

"Our sisters are not just beneficiaries, they are the backbone of family and society. The new installment will strengthen their confidence and improve household income," he said.

In its election manifesto, the BJP had promised to increase the scheme's benefit to Rs 3,000 per month, signaling that Thursday's announcement may be just a halfway step toward that larger commitment.