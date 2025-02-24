For Children Of Jammu And Kashmir, Amit Shah's Message Of Peace

"Naya Kashmir" is evolving rapidly and is moving towards peace and development, and with the help of young people, the government aspires to make it a place where no one dies due to terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today. Kashmir, once was badly affected by bomb blasts and terrorism, has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last decade, he added.

"Over the last 10 years, not only the level of violence but also the number of civilian killings have dropped by 80 per cent," the minister said while addressing 250 children from Jammu and Kashmir who were visiting Delhi as part of the programme "Apne watan ko jano (Know your motherland)".

"Incidents of stone throwing, bomb blasts and terrorism have been eliminated, allowing schools to function smoothly. Infrastructure development, including roads, hospitals, and universities, has progressed rapidly. Moreover, 36,000 elected public representatives now have their rightful authority at the Panchayat and Municipality levels, strengthening grassroots democracy in the region," he told the gathering.

When terrorism comes to an end, there will be no need for the deployment of police or security forces, the minister said.

"That day is not far when there will be no weapons in anyone's hands, and there will be no need for police or army with weapons... When there is peace, no police will be required," Mr Shah added.

He tasked the children with going back to their villages and talking to their families and friends about peace, harmony, and development. "When you go home, tell your friends, neighbours that the entire country is living in peace and the people of Jammu and Kashmir should also live in peace," Mr Shah said.

Data from the ministry shows that over the last three decades, 38,000 people have been killed in Kashmir due to violence.

His audience included 250 children from weaker sections of Jammu and Kashmir -- 62 girls and 188 boys in the age group of 9-18 years. The group had earlier visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi under "Watan Ko Jano" programme organized by Social Welfare Department of the J&K government in coordination with Union Home Ministry.

So far, 2,868 young people have participated in "Watan Ko Jano" programme. Ministry officials say the participants are mainly picked from the orphanages located in the districts.

"Preference is given to children from terrorism affected families, destitute children and children from weaker sections," a senior official said.