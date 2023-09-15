Football Champ Lifts Cup For India, Returns Home To Find Manipur House Gone

Ngamgouhou Mate and other tribal members of the Indian team were felicitated yesterday in Kangpokpi.

In strife-torn Manipur, a young national footballer has returned home after a big win for the country only to find out he has to now live in a relief camp. Ngamgouhou Mate from the Tengnoupal district, who is the captain of the proud Indian football team that clinched the South Asian Football Federation SAFF under 16 Champion at Thimphu last week, returned home only to find his home is no more, and his parents had to welcome him in a relief camp in Kangpokpi district as his home had been burnt down in the initial stage of the ethnic violence.

The young Indian U-16 captain, though, says despite "no home to stay", he looked forward to peace in Manipur.

"I thank God that people around me are safe. Our state has been hit with this massive violence, and now I feel we should look forward to peace," Mr Mate told reporters.

Ngamgouhou Mate and other tribal members of the Indian team were felicitated yesterday in Kangpokpi, where they had a message for the rest of Manipur.

"We love our Meitei teammates. We are friendly, and like we lifted the trophy together, we want peace in Manipur," said Vumlenlal Hangshing, member of the Indian U-16 Football team who plays left-back.

Of the 23 member team, 15 are from Manipur.