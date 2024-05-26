Stop Commercial Sale Of Human Milk, Warns Food Safety Body

FSSAI has advised all activities related to human milk sales to be stopped. (representational)

The country's food regulator has warned against the unauthorized commercialization of human milk, stating that its rules do not permit the sale of such products.

In an advisory dated May 24, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has advised all activities related to human milk sales to be stopped.

"FSSAI has not permitted the processing and/or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under. Therefore, it is advised that all such activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped," read the advisory.

Any violation of the rules will lead to action against the food business operators (FBOs), the FSSAI said in its advisory.

The FSSAI, which regulates the manufacturing and sale of food items in the country, has also called on state and central licensing authorities to ensure licenses are not given to food businesses involved in processing or selling human milk.

The online sale of human milk has boomed with milk banks set up as non-profits collecting milk from lactating mothers and selling them at a profit. A simple Google search shows the numerous options one has to buy such products online, including Instagram handles and milk banks.

Milk banks usually process the milk collected from healthy donors (lactating mothers) and check contamination and nutrient contents before freezing and storing them. Most milk banks, which are attached to government hospitals, usually provide it for free, according to The Times of India.