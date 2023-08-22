Flyer Vomits Blood On IndiGo Mumbai-Ranchi Flight, Dies On Way To Hospital

KIMS Hospital said the man was brought dead to its facility. (representational)

A flyer vomited blood on board a Mumbai-Ranchi flight yesterday, after which the IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Nagpur, officials said.

The 62-year-passenger, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease and tuberculosis, died before he could be taken to a hospital, they added.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive," the airline said in a statement.

KIMS Hospital said the man was brought dead to its facility.

"He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur.

Last Wednesday, a Qatar Airways pilot died after suffering a heart attack on board a Delhi-Doha flight. He was travelling as a passenger.

A day later, an IndiGo captain fell unconscious at a boarding gate in Nagpur and was declared dead at a hospital. He was supposed to operate a flight from Nagpur to Pune that day.