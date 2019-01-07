Fog Hits Flights, Trains In Delhi; Delays Reported At Bengaluru Airport

A few airlines put out travel advisories asking passengers to check their flight status.

All flights at the Delhi airport are delayed due to bad weather, news agency ANI reported. Twenty flights to and from the Bengaluru airport too were delayed this morning due to fog. Flights have been affected in Bhopal as well.

Delhi fog in north India have affected trains too. Thirteen trains headed to Delhi are running late due to thick fog and cold wave.

Airlines such as Vistara and IndiGo have put out travel advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Jet Airways said a few of their flights at Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhopal have been affected due to fog. Vistara also said flight delays are expected in Bengaluru and Delhi.

#TravelUpdate Due to dense fog in Delhi and Bangalore, flight delays are expected for both arrivals and departures with likely consequential impact on flights across network. (1/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) January 7, 2019

On Sunday, at least 50 flights scheduled between 6 am to 9 am were delayed due to foggy weather in Bengaluru, leaving passengers stranded for hours.

A Singapore-Bengaluru IndiGo flight and a Goa-Bengaluru Air India flight were also diverted to Chennai due to fog at Kempegowda International Airport.

On Friday, 42 flights were delayed and eight were delayed at the Bengaluru airport. Operations were also suspended for an hour because of poor visibility.