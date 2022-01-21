5 Points On The Eternal Flame Amar Jawan Jyoti

The India Gate was built by the British in memory of the British Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives between 1914-1921.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti or eternal flame was added to the India Gate in the 1970s after India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

On Republic Day and Independence Day, Prime Ministers traditionally paid tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did so at the National War Memorial

The National War Memorial was built around three km from India Gate and was inaugurated in 2019. Most military ceremonial events have been moved from the India Gate memorial to the National War Memorial.