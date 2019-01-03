Five More Rohingya Migrants Deported To Myanmar, 10 Still In Prison

The refugees were handed over to Myanmarese authorties at the Moreh border check point.

A day after a Rohingya Muslim migrant from Myanmar's Rakhine state was sent back, five others lodged at an Assam prison were deported to the neighbouring country on Thursday. According to sources, they were handed over to Myanmarese authorities at the border check point in Manipur's Moreh town.

While the five illegal immigants expelled today were being housed at Tezpur jail in Assam's Sonitpur district, the one deported on Wednesday was kept at Ambala jail in Haryana. The person's deportation process could not be completed earlier because his documents were not in order.

The first batch of five Rohingya immigrants was sent to Myanmar in October. Ten others still await deportation at Tezpur jail.

India has adopted a tough stance against Rohingya Muslims escaping persecution in Myanmar, dubbing them as a "security threat" and instructing states and law-enforcement agencies to arrest them upon identification. Last month, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju spoke in the Rajya Sabha about some of these illegal immigrants living in the country illegally after fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar card, pan card and even passports.

"Some Rohingyas have fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, passports, etc. Necessary instructions have been issued to the Unique Identification Authority of India to ensure that no Aadhaar card is issued to them," he said in response to a written question.

He also quoted reports to say that most Rohingya immigrants were staying in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Rohingya community is a Muslim minority that faces persecution and violence in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.