Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Warehouse In Maharashtra's Thane, 2 Killed: Cops

In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in Thane on Tuesday night, officials said.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out in the Bhiwandi area of Thane.

Upon receiving the information, various fire tenders rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two people died after a fire broke out, late on Tuesday, at a cotton warehouse in the Bhiwandi area of Thane. Efforts to douse the fire are underway: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/EIshdAuiCR — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

