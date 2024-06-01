Fire Breaks Out At Bhandwari Landfill In Gurugram, Fourth Incident In 2 Months

This is the fourth fire incident at the Bhandwari landfill in the past two months.

A fire broke out at the Bhandwari landfill on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, a fire was reported around 2:30 pm. More than 10 fire engines from Sector 29, Sector 37, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sohna and Faridabad fire stations were pressed into service along with over 25 firefighters, they said.

"It took more than five hours but now the fire is brought under control. As a precaution, we have a team currently on the spot", Gulshan Kalra, the senior fire officer said.

The locals have demanded immediate control of this situation from the Municipal Corporation, Gururgam (MCG) and district administration. They also are demanding regular monitoring of the dumping station.

"Many times a fire occurs in extreme heat, the real reason for the fire is the formation of methane gas in large quantities. At the same time, the spark generated after friction with the glass pieces present in the garbage causes the fire. A detailed investigation into the incident has been ordered", said Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint commissioner of MCG.

