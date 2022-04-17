Fire At Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, Shut Since 1997 Blaze That Killed 59

Uphaar Cinema fire: Nine fire engines were sent to the spot.

A fire broke out today at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema where a deadly blaze had killed 59 people in 1997.

This morning, a few seats, furniture and waste caught fire in the cinema hall which remains closed since the 1997 tragedy, officials said.

The theatre's balcony and a floor were affected due to the fire, reported news agency PTI. Nine fire engines were sent to the spot, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg was quoted as saying.

A call about the fire was received at 4:46 am and it was brought under control around 7:20 am, he said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Uphaar Cinema, located in Delhi's Green Park area, had witnessed a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997, in which 59 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

Real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal, owners of the theatre, were found guilty of causing death by negligence.