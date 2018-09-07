Father Moves Court Seeking De-Affiliation Of School In Gurgaon Boy Murder

The victim's body with the throat slit was found in the washroom of the school

The father of seven-year-old boy, who was murdered at a private school in Gurgaon last year, Friday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking de-affiliation of the school branch by the CBSE.

The writ petition, which was admitted by the court, also urged that the school should be de-recognised by the Haryana government.

The court has given six weeks time to the respondents to reply, including the school management, the CBSE and the Haryana government.

The high court issued notice to the private school through its trustees, the Central Board of Secondary Education and the State of Haryana in a writ petition filed by the father of the seven-year-old boy, said Advocate Sushil Tekriwal, representing the victim's family.

Mr Tekriwal said the petitioner has brought to the notice of the court that the facts finding committee set-up by the CBSE has found several lapses against the school and made adverse observations against its management.

He said the petitioner has submitted in the court that the boy was killed due to negligence of the school authority as no provision of safety and security was taken by it.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 31.

Earlier in June this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the bail plea of the 16-year-old student, accused of killing the seven-year-old boy.

