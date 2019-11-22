Farooq Abdullah 'In High Spirits', Says Yashwant Sinha On Kashmir Visit

Yashwant Sinha said he will also try to talk to former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday said he spoke to National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah who has been detained in his house in Srinagar after the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I spoke to Farooq Abdullah on phone," Mr Sinha said. "He is in high spirits. We are now seeking a meeting with him."

Mr Sinha is part of a five-member group including Wajahat Habibullah, Bharat Bhushan, Sushoba Bharve and Kapil Kak.

Mr Sinha said he told Mr Abdullah that they will seek a meeting with him from the authorities and if they are allowed they will meet him otherwise they would just wave at him from outside his residence.

He said he also spoke to CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami.

Mr Sinha said they will also try to talk to former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

On Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir since August 5, Mr Sinha said the credit for that goes to the people of Kashmir and not the government or the security forces.

He refuted Mr Shah's claim that the situation in Kashmir is normal.

"It is the death of expectations," he said. "The situation is far from normal as all the shops are closed, how can you say this is normal?"

He said they will contact more people in Kashmir before heading back to Delhi on November 25.

Mr Sinha said he was barred from visiting Kashmir in September and sent back from the airport.

Earlier, he met members of Chamber of Commerce and traders in Kashmir at a hotel in Srinagar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.