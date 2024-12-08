Farmers To Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Today, Shambhu Border Barricaded

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmer bodies, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have decided that a group of 101 farmers will start their march to Delhi in a peaceful manner around noon today.

Mr Pandher has also denied having received any message from the government for talks. "We have not received any message from the Centre for holding talks. The government is in no mood to hold talks," he said while addressing the media yesterday.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made at Shambhu border. Barricades have been erected and nails fixed on the roads to stop vehicles from crossing, showed visuals this morning.

Haryana Police has also appealed to mediapersons to maintain proper distance from the gathering at Shambhu border and other places.

The state police chief has also been asked to stop journalists covering the protests about 1 km before the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers have been protesting over various demands, which includes a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), a farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and no hike in electricity tariff.

They are also demanding the withdrawal of police cases against farmers and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, besides reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The farmers had suspended their footmarch at Shambhu on Friday after the police used teargas to stop them from proceeding towards the capital.

At least 16 farmers suffered injuries in teargas shelling, said Mr Pandher, adding that one of them lost hearing ability.