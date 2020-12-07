Haryana Farmers' Groups Break Ranks, Say Okay With Amended Farm Laws

Representatives of three farmer groups from Haryana met agriculture minister Narendra Tomar.

A section of Haryana farmers have broken ranks with their counterparts from Punjab, accepting in writing that they want the farm laws to stay, but with amendments. Representatives of three groups, which claimed to cumulatively represent 1,20,000 farmers from the state, met agriculture minister Narendra Tomar this evening, ahead of tomorrow's all-India strike by farmers and the sixth meeting between the farmers and the Centre on Wednesday.

A letter signed by the three organisations read: "These bills should be continued as suggested by farmer organizations. We are in favour of MSP and Mandi system as suggested by farmers' organizations. But we request you to continue these laws with suggested amendments."

In the last meeting with the government on Saturday, the farmer representatives had turned down the offer of amendment in the three farm laws, contending that they would not accept anything other than their scrapping.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping out at the borders of Delhi for more than 10 days in the intense cold, having reached there braving tear gas, water cannons, police batons and barricades. Over this period, three farmers have died.

The farmers, however, have maintained that they would not capitulate on their demands. Many said they were prepared for a long haul and would not return home till they achieved their objective.