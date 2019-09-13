New Symbol For Nitish Kumar's Party's Jharkhand Unit

JD(U) had proposed 'farmer driving tractor' as poll symbol in Jharkhand

The Election Commission on Friday allotted farmer driving tractor symbol to the Jharkhand unit of Janata Dal (United), a party leader said.

The JD(U) Jharkhand unit had proposed a fresh symbol after the ECI accepted the petition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to freeze the JD(U)'s arrow symbol in Jharkhand as it matched with JMMs bow and arrow symbol.

JD(U)'s Jharkhand unit general secretary-cum-spokesman Shrawan Kumar said the ECI has allotted the election symbol Tractor Chalata Kisan.

The Janata Dal(U) had proposed to the Election Commission a farmer driving a tractor as its fresh election symbol for Jharkhand.

