Family Of 4 Die By Suicide At Varanasi Guest House: Cops

Police also found a suicide note which mentioned that the family had a monetary dispute

Four members of a family, all residents of Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday, police said. The incident took place on the third floor of a guest house in Devnathpura , they added.

Financial problem is believed to be the reason behind the extreme step. An initial investigation revealed the four family members, the man, his wife, and their two sons were found hanging, police said.

The family arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and were supposed to check out from the guest house on Wednesday. A member of the house-keeping staff sneaked into the door when they did not open the door today only to find the four members hanging.

Upon receiving the information, police officials reached the spot, broke the door, and took the bodies into their custody.

Police also found a suicide note, written in Telugu, which mentioned that the family had a monetary dispute with someone in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, shock gripped Railways colony at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh after a doctor working with Railways allegedly murdered his wife and two children and then died by suicide.

Dr Arun Kumar, an eye specialist working as a medical officer with Railways, was posted at Modern Rail Coach Factory in Rae Bareli. He had been suffering from depression, police have found.

A hammer, blood stains, and drug injections were found at the crime scene. According to police, the doctor administered drugs to his wife and children to make them conscious. Then killed them with blows to their heads.

The doctor first tried to slit his wrists. When that did not work, he died by hanging.