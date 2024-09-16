Family Finds Baby Missing In Bihar Hospital, CCTV Shows He Was Stolen

The footage shows a woman wrapping the baby boy in a cloth and leaving the premises.

A newborn was reportedly stolen from a Bihar hospital on Sunday. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The footage shows a woman entering the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Begursarai's Sadar Hospital, wrapping the baby boy in a cloth, and leaving the premises. Nandini Devi, a resident of Lohia Nagar, had given birth to the child at 10:30 pm.

When the family reached the hospital at around 7 pm on Sunday to feed the child, they found the baby missing. The father, who had last seen his son around 2 pm, rushed to the hospital after his wife informed him that the baby was not being handed over to her by the nurse.

Dr Pramod Kumar Singh, the Civil Surgeon of Begusarai, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, and said, "A lot of people enter the premises, which makes it hard to identify and distinguish the child's mother from other relatives."

No hospital staff could provide clarity on how the baby went missing. The family is demanding the immediate return of their child, expressing their anguish and frustration over the apparent security lapse at the hospital. An investigation is underway, doctors at the hospital said.