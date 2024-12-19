Fact Check: Viral ABP Opinion Poll Forecasting BJP Win In 2025 Delhi Election Is Fake

This video is fake. ABP News editor Rajneesh Ahuja confirmed to Logical Facts that no opinion poll on the 2025 Delhi elections has been conducted.

What is the claim?

A video circulating on social media alleges that an opinion poll aired by the Hindi news channel ABP News predicts a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. According to the purported poll, the BJP would secure 49 of the 70 Assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress would win 16 and 5 seats, respectively.

The video was shared by a known misinformation-peddling account on X (archived here), Jaipur Dialogues, which claimed: "Opinion Poll Predicts Landslide Victory for BJP in Delhi." The post has garnered over 21,000 views, 442 reposts, and more than 2,000 likes. Archived versions of similar posts are available here, here, here, and here.

All parties are intensifying preparations for the upcoming elections. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have already announced their candidate lists, while the BJP's list is still awaited.

However, our investigation reveals that the viral video is fake. ABP News has not broadcasted any such opinion poll.

What are the facts?

We reviewed ABP News' official website, YouTube channel, and social media accounts but found no evidence of an opinion poll related to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

A detailed analysis of the video further discredits its authenticity. The viral clip features a zoom-in effect on the "breaking news" text, a format inconsistent with ABP News' original broadcasts, where text typically scrolls from the bottom to the top. Additionally, the font used in the viral video is less bold than ABP News' standard style, further undermining its credibility.

Comparing past opinion polls aired by ABP News, it is evident the channel typically collaborates with sources like C-Voter, presenting the findings in an 'analysis' format. The viral video does not align with this established pattern.

ABP News clarification

ABP News addressed the issue in a post on X (archived here), categorically denying any association with the viral video. The post stated: "This video being circulated on social media in the name of ABP News is completely fake. No such news/opinion poll has been run by ABP News. We will take legal action against such people. You are requested to avoid fake news and trust only our social media handles for correct news."

Journalists from ABP News confirmed that the video was fabricated and noted that the voice featured in the clip did not match that of any of their anchors. ABP News Editor Rajneesh Ahuja also confirmed to Logically Facts: "ABP News has not conducted any opinion poll regarding the Delhi Assembly elections."

The Verdict

The viral opinion poll video claiming a BJP landslide victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is false. ABP News has not published or broadcasted any such poll, and the video has been conclusively debunked.

