Fact Check: Did Bihar Really Spend Rs 40 Lakh On This Viral Clock Tower

The structure went viral after people noticed it stopped working just a day after being unveiled during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra

Fact Check: Did Bihar Really Spend Rs 40 Lakh On This Viral Clock Tower
The structure went viral after people noticed it stopped working just a day after it was unveiled.

A newly installed clock tower in Bihar Sharif has become the butt of jokes and criticism on social media after it reportedly stopped working within a day of its inauguration. The structure, which many believed and claimed cost Rs 40 lakh, drew flak for its outdated design and poor finish.

Why Is Bihar's Clock Tower Trending On Social Media?

The structure went viral after people reportedly noticed it stopped working just a day after it was unveiled during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra. The tower's outdated design, patchy paintwork, and early malfunction left the people disappointed. Many mocked it online, calling it an "eyesore" and comparing it to school projects.

One of the biggest points of outrage was the claim that Rs 40 lakh had been spent on the clock tower.

People questioned how such an ordinary-looking structure could cost so much, comparing it to far grander clock towers built for similar amounts.

The clock tower, which resembles a plain white square box with a basic clock face perched atop a simple white pillar, has led many to call it a textbook case of Bihar's corruption-tainted civic projects.

Was Bihar's Clock Tower Built At A Cost Of Rs 40 Lakh?

Bihar Sharif Smart City Limited has issued a statement refuting claims that Rs 40 lakh was spent on the clock tower, dismissing them as "rumours".

"Some media handles are spreading rumours that the clock tower in Bihar Sharif has been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. Please stay away from such rumours," the statement read.

Municipal Commissioner of Bihar Sharif, Deepak Kumar Mishra, clarified to The Indian Express that the clock tower was built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, and not 40.

Did Bihar's Clock Tower Stop Working?

The clock tower stopped working after someone stole a cable just days after it was briefly made operational, Mr Mishra said. According to him, the clock tower has not been officially inaugurated yet as the project is still underway. 

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, "During the Pragati Yatra, the clock was briefly made operational, but a few days later, unknown individuals stole a cable, making it defunct. Reinstallation work needs to be done."

He added the structure was just one component of the larger Nala Road Project, which aims to connect Machli Mandi to Mughal Kuan.

The Bihar Sharif Smart City board also added that the construction was incomplete. "All of you are informed that the design of this clock tower has not been finalised yet and its construction work has also not been completed," they said.

