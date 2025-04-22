S Jaishankar Condemns "Cowardly" Terror Attack In J&K's Pahalgam

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, "Condemn the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The attack, which targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, took place earlier on Tuesday.

However, the state government has not issued any official statement on casualties or injuries so far. Tourists injured in the terrorist attack have been moved to the local hospital in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

PM Modi has also asked the Home Minister to visit the site of the attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district to assess the situation personally.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He added that he would be visiting Srinagar to hold a security review meeting.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."

He added, "Briefed PM Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies."

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.

