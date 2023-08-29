'Simple Solutions To Complicated Problems': S Jaishankar's Top Quotes

"The world in 2023 is far more complicated than it has been for a long time because of the pandemic and an ongoing conflict. In such a situation, who can step forward and find a middle ground? There are east-west and north-south divides. Who can bridge this? This country should not be neutral, but also command respect and should have something to show to the world. That country happens to be India."

"India found a solution to the global wheat crisis. Our attempt is to find simple solutions to complicated problems. If we are able to send this message across through the G20 summit, I would say we are successful."

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) wanted to take G20 to the country and not confine it to conference halls and Delhi. If the production of millet can be increased, you will increase nutrition and reduce climate impact. We are aiming for public involvement. It is our collective responsibility, this is the message. G20 is about Food-Energy-Climate. Unless we change our daily lifestyle, and bring about climate-friendly changes, nothing will change."

"I agree that people who preach, don't practice it. What we have to do is, with our actions, we have to show the world. We must debate at the debating forums. But we have to embarrass people if they back out of promises made (at talk shops). As a voice of The Global South, it is our responsibility."

"We have gone to 125 countries and asked them about G20 issues. The climate issue is getting worse. This is not a different department. Climate disasters are happening regularly and have become a major economic disruptor. If supply chains are interrupted by climate changes, your entire economy will be in jeopardy."

"The Global South knows they are the Global South. Because at the end of the day, the Global South is a reflection of development, income, and history, and is a place in the heart. Anyone can say we are the Global South. But do you behave that way?"

"The Global South are those who, whatever their limited resources, will do for other countries because we feel we all are a part of a family and their problem is our problem."

"When I tour countries, I notice that a lot of countries have started speaking to us over the last few years. When they see the efficiency and scale of our schemes, they see these as inspiration and feel this can be replicated and done."

"We are an example; we give motivation and solidarity, a new method of solving old problems. Our delivery is commensurate with the developed world."