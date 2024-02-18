Explosion At Scrap Godown In Pune, 10 Fire Tenders Deployed

Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control (Representational)

An explosion took place in a scrap godown in the Kudal Wadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, officials said on Saturday.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department official Varad Nale, 10 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

