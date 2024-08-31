Explained: Why Election Commission Changed Haryana Voting Date

The Bishnoi community has been observing a centuries-old practice in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.

The All India Bishnoi Mahasabha had apprised the Election Commission (EC) on mass movement of members of the Bishnoi community from Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in the centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival.

The festival falls on October 1 this year. The earlier voting date would have denied a chance to vote to numerous people and would have led to a fall in voter turnout.

The Mahasabha has said numerous families from Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana observe the tradition of visiting Mukam village in Rajasthan during Amavasya in the month of "Asoj" for generations.