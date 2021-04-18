Experts, Leaders Discuss India's Coronavirus Crisis On Solutions Summit: Highlights

As the ravaging coronavirus pandemic keeps the country in its tight grip, India looks for solutions to fight the crisis. At "The Solution Summit: India vs Covid" today NDTV discusses with several chief ministers of states, health ministers, doctors and influences to discuss the raging pandemic and ways to tackle the crisis.

India saw the deadliest day of the pandemic as 1,501 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded the biggest daily surge in cases with 2,61,500 infections, taking the caseload to 1.47 crore total cases.

This is the fourth straight day when over 2 lakh cases have been recorded. Over 12 lakh cases have been added to the caseload in the last one week.

Here are the highlights of the Solution Summit: