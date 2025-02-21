Expat Couple Wed In Punjab's Fields, Say "Inspired By Farmers' Protest"

The wedding of an expat couple in Punjab has turned over a new leaf, returning to roots in a way unheard of in today's milieu of big fat Indian weddings.

A village in Punjab's Ferozepur, Kari Kalan, suddenly woke up to tents and lights in the agricultural fields. There, surrounded by greenery, Durlabh Singh and Harman Kaur tied the knot on February 19.

The bride came to the groom's house with the wedding procession.

The wedding pandal was filled with greenery. It was decorated with colourful plants which were gifted to the guests when the celebrations wound up. The boxes of sweets distributed were decorated with farmers' slogans and bottles of honey was distributed with the sweets, signifying promotion of farming product.

"We were inspired by the struggle by farmers on the Delhi border, which we support. We want to give a message to the people that one should connect with their land,' said Durlab Singh, who is working as an IT professional in Canada.