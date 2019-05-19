Congress Will Do Much Better, Says Amarinder Singh After Exit Polls

Amarinder Singh said that after 50 years in politics, he saw no reason to trust exit polls.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today rejected the poll of polls results, saying that their accuracy was doubtful and that he expects the Congress to do much better, both at the national level and in the state.

The poll of polls is giving a near-clear majority to BJP-led NDA at the Centre, while projecting 9-10 seats out of 13 for the Congress in Punjab.

Captain Singh said after 50 years in politics, he saw no reason to trust the exit polls. "With so much experience, even if I go around Punjab to gauge the voter swing, I would not be able to do it with complete accuracy. So how can these exit polls be accurate?" he asked.

The Punjab Chief Minister said he was confident the Congress would do much better in these Lok Sabha elections. Even in Punjab, he said he expected the party to get more than nine or 10 seats the exit polls were predicting.

Captain Singh also thanked the voters of Punjab for making sure the elections were free and fair. He added the voter turnout was proof of people's commitment to uphold the democratic ethos of the country, which the BJP-led NDA was trying to destroy.

Nearly 59 per cent voting was recorded for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats in the final phase of the general election.

