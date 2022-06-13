Exclusive: Amid Row, Lanka Officer Letter On How Adani Got Power Project

The government has also not commented on the allegations or the letter. (FILE)

A Lankan official has resigned after triggering a massive controversy with his claim that an energy project in Sri Lanka was awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's group after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

MMC Ferdinando, the chairman of Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), had yesterday retracted the claim that he was told by President Rajapaksa about PM Modi pressuring him to give the wind power project directly to the Adani Group.

He had made the claim on Friday, at an open hearing of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), a parliamentary panel.

A letter exclusively accessed by NDTV suggests that the 500-Megawatt renewable energy project in Sri Lanka's Mannar district did involve the Indian government.

The letter, written on November 25, 2021, is addressed to SR Atigala, the Secretary to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance, by Mr Ferdinando.

The letter cites a "direction by the Prime Minister to recognize the Adani Green Energy proposal as a proposal from Indian government to the government of Sri Lanka as both heads of the countries are in agreement to realise this investment in Sri Lanka, to meet the present day FDI crisis".

It says the official was directed, in a subsequent meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on November 16, to "facilitate the Adani Green Energy to develop 500MV wind and solar, renewable energy project in Mannar and Punarin, as he has already agreed to invest substantial amount of FDI in Sri Lanka'.

"As per this directive, I assumed that this is a proposal of an investor backed by the government of India on the basis of the bilateral discussion between the heads of the states. Therefore, on the above basis, it is logical to assume that this is an investment proposal on the basis of G-G and can be processed as an investment channeled through the BOI..." Mr Ferdinando says in the letter.

The official also asked that the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement and other related pacts should be moved forward as an investment proposal to Lanka.

The Adani Group reportedly won contracts worth $ 500 million to develop two wind power projects, in Mannar and in Pooneryn, in December.

NDTV reached out to the Adani Group, but it has not commented so far.

The government has also not commented on the allegations or the letter.

A video of Mr Ferdinando's comment at the parliamentary hearing has been widely circulated on Twitter.

"On November 24, the President summoned me after a meeting and said that India's Prime Minister Modi is pressuring him to hand over the project to the Adani group. I said 'this matter doesn't concern me or the Ceylon electricity board and this consists of the board of investments'. He insisted that I look into it. I then sent a letter that the President has instructed me and that the Finance Secretary should do the needful. I pointed out that this is a government-to-government deal," the official said in Sinhala in the video, addressing the panel.

On Sunday evening, following a strong denial by President Rajapaksa on Twitter, Mr Ferdinando had also withdrawn his comments, claiming he had been "overcome with emotion" while facing questions that suggested wrongdoing by him.

President Rajapaksa had tweeted: "Regarding a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity."

Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) June 11, 2022

His office issued a longer statement "vehemently denying" the charge.

The controversy erupted a day after Sri Lanka changed its laws to remove competitive bidding for energy projects.

The opposition accused the government of ramming the bill through parliament to facilitate large renewable energy deals to the Adani group, which signed an unsolicited government-to-government agreement to build the Mannar wind power plant.

Gautam Adani had visited Sri Lanka in October and had tweeted about his meeting with President Rajapaksa.

Privileged to meet President @GotabayaR and PM @PresRajapaksa. In addition to developing Colombo Port's Western Container Terminal, the Adani Group will explore other infrastructure partnerships. India's strong bonds with Sri Lanka are anchored to centuries' old historic ties. pic.twitter.com/noq8A1aLAv — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 26, 2021

In 2021, the Adani Group had signed a $700 million deal with the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port's West International Container Terminal.