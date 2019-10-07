Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat Hospitalised

Harish Rawat was hospitalised after he complained of dizziness. (File photo)

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was hospitalised early this morning after he complained of dizziness.

Mr Rawat was admitted to the hospital in the morning, his chief spokesperson Surendra Kumar said. "Routine check-ups have been conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry," the spokesperson said, adding that Mr Rawat would be discharged soon.

