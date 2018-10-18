"Saddened" Says PM On ND Tiwari's Death: Updates

ND Tiwari was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times. He was also the first elected chief minister of Uttarakhand.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 18, 2018 17:17 IST
It was ND Tiwari's 93rd birthday today. (File)

New Delhi: 

Veteran politician ND Tiwari died today at the age of 93 after prolonged illness at Delhi's Max Hospital. His condition had deteriorated after many of his organs stopped working. It was his 93rd birthday today. 

Mr Tiwari was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times. He was also the first elected chief minister of Uttarakhand. Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a tribute to the seasoned leader said the state will never forget the contibution of ND Tiwari to the state. 

Here the reactions and updates on veteran leader ND Tiwari's death:


"Saddened by the demise of veteran leader, Shri Narayan Datt Tiwari ji. Shri Tiwari was a political stalwart. May God render peace to the departed soul," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted. 
He Was An Able Administrator: Pranab Mukherjee
"He served as a Union Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, Vice President during his political career," Venkaiah Naidu on Twitter said while paying tribute to ND Tiwari.  
The politician was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia, news agency PTI reported. 
ND Tiwari, who also served as a union minister, died at 3 pm at Max Hospital, Saket. 
ND Tiwari was in hospital since July. 
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat condoled Tiwari's death and said it was a personal loss to him.
Amit Shah on Twitter also paid tribute to the veteran leader and "prayed for his peaceful departure". 
PM Modi Pays Tribute To ND Tiwari
