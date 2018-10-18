'Saddened' Says PM On ND Tiwari's Death: Updates

It was ND Tiwari's 93rd birthday today. (File)

Veteran politician ND Tiwari died today at the age of 93 after prolonged illness at Delhi's Max Hospital. His condition had deteriorated after many of his organs stopped working. It was his 93rd birthday today.

Mr Tiwari was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times. He was also the first elected chief minister of Uttarakhand. Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a tribute to the seasoned leader said the state will never forget the contibution of ND Tiwari to the state.

Here the reactions and updates on veteran leader ND Tiwari's death: