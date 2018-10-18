'Saddened' Says PM On ND Tiwari's Death: Updates

Veteran politician ND Tiwari died today at the age of 93 after prolonged illness at Delhi's Max Hospital. His condition had deteriorated after many of his organs stopped working. It was his 93rd birthday today.
Mr Tiwari was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times. He was also the first elected chief minister of Uttarakhand. Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a tribute to the seasoned leader said the state will never forget the contibution of ND Tiwari to the state.
Here the reactions and updates on veteran leader ND Tiwari's death:
Sad to hear of the passing of veteran political figure and former Union minister Shri N.D. Tiwari. As chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and later Uttarakhand, he contributed much to development and public welfare. My condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2018
My deepest condolences on the demise of Shri ND Tiwari. A colleague in the Congress Party & the Government for decades, he was an able administrator committed to the cause of his people.- Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) October 18, 2018
Saddened By The Sudden Demise Of Former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri #NDTiwari At The Age of 93. My Thoughts And Prayers Are With The Bereaved Family Members. May His Soul. Om Shanti.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) October 18, 2018