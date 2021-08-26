Transfer Ex Unitech Directors From Tihar To Mumbai Jails: Supreme Court

Sanjay Chandra will be shifted to a prison in Mumbai along with his brother Ajay Chandra

Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, the former Directors of Unitech, will be shifted from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Mumbai's Arthur Road and Taloja Jail, the Supreme Court ordered today.

The order came after a report by the Enforcement Directorate that said it has found a "secret underground office" which was being operated by Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra when on parole or bail.

The agency said this was done with the collusion of the Tihar Jail authorities.

The top court has also ordered an investigation by the Commissioner of the Delhi Police.