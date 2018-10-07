Ex-Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Alleges Attack By Bajrang Dal Members

Pankhuri Pathal shared a video where she and her team are surrounded by a mob wearing saffron scarfs

Highlights Pankhuri Pathak was visiting familes of 2 men killed in an encounter She said she has consulted a lawyer in the matter Ms Pathak said Bajrang Dal members stoned their car as well

Former Samajwadi Party spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak has alleged that she and her team members were attacked by Bajrang Dal members in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident took place when she and her team had gone to a village in the Aligarh district to meet the families of two people killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police on September 20, Ms Pathak said.

In a tweet, Ms Pathak tagged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP police and state police chief OP Singh alleging that the leader of a "Bajrang Dal mob" first tried provoking them and later attacked them.

She claimed that the attack was preconceived and "dared" that they be arrested. She also shared a video where she and her team are surrounded by a mob wearing saffron scarfs.

Ms Pathak tweeted today that she has consulted a lawyer in the matter and said she has faith in the judiciary. She claimed the UP police has taken no action in the matter yet.

Leader of the Bajrang Dal Mob that attacked me. First they tried provoking us, when that did not happen they attacked. The attack on us was preplanned. Will @Uppolice@myogiadityanath@dgpup dare to arrest these people ? Total mobocracy in the state ! pic.twitter.com/sywzUGBN5X - Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) October 6, 2018

Ms Pathak told news agency PTI that at least three members of her team were assaulted "in the presence of the police". She also alleged that their cars were stoned.

Asserting that she does not have faith in the Aligarh police, Ms Pathak referred to the attack as "mobocracy".

A senior office bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-group linked to the Bajrang Dal, termed the allegations levelled by Ms Pathak as "completely false and baseless".