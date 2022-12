The duo were granted bail in a stone-pelting case in Delhi's Chandbagh

A Delhi court today acquitted former JNU students' union leader Umar Khalid in a case linked to 2020 Delhi riots.

Along with Umar Khalid, another student leader Khalid Saifi was also acquitted by the Karkardooma court in Delhi.

The duo were granted bail in a stone-throwing case in Delhi's Chandbagh, but were jail in a different case.