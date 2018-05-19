Ex-Diplomat Convicted For Spying For Pakistan The court would hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be handed down to Madhuri Gupta on Saturday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Madhuri Gupta was arrested in April 2010. (Representational) New Delhi: Former diplomat Madhuri Gupta, who had served at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was on Friday convicted by a Delhi court for passing on sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI and compromising national interest.



Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma held the former diplomat guilty under various provisions of the Official Secrets Act for the offences of spying and wrongful communication of information protected under the law.



The court would hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be handed down to Madhuri Gupta on Saturday.



Madhuri Gupta, who was the Second Secretary (Press & Information) at the Indian High Commission, was convicted under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act which attract a maximum sentence of three years and fine or both.



She was arrested on April 22, 2010, by the special cell of the Delhi Police for allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistani officials and remaining in touch with two ISI officials, Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed.





Former diplomat Madhuri Gupta, who had served at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was on Friday convicted by a Delhi court for passing on sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI and compromising national interest.Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma held the former diplomat guilty under various provisions of the Official Secrets Act for the offences of spying and wrongful communication of information protected under the law.The court would hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be handed down to Madhuri Gupta on Saturday. Madhuri Gupta, who was the Second Secretary (Press & Information) at the Indian High Commission, was convicted under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act which attract a maximum sentence of three years and fine or both.She was arrested on April 22, 2010, by the special cell of the Delhi Police for allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistani officials and remaining in touch with two ISI officials, Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter