Ex BJP Corporator, Wife Die By Suicide After Allegedly Killing 2 Sons

A former BJP corporator and his wife on Thursday died by suicide after allegedly killing their two children - who were suffering from muscular dystrophy - in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, said the police.

They were identified as Sanjeev Mishra (45), his wife Neelam (42), and their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7), added the police.

According to the police, the couple was stressed due to the children's medical condition.

Mr Mishra, taking to Twitter, said, "May God spare even enemy's children from this disease... I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore."

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station of Vidisha.

The police reached the spot and broke open th locked door and rushed the four family members to the hospital where all four died during treatment.

