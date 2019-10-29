European Union Delegation To Visit Jammu And Kashmir Today: Live Updates

PM met the European Union delegation on Monday.
A 27-member of European Union will visit Jammu and Kashmir today, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The state is under restrictions since the last two months after the Centre's decision to end its special status under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.
On Monday, PM Modi said the team's visit "should give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region". This is the first visit by an international group in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre's move. The list mostly includes lawmakers belonging to Europe's right wing parties -- only three of the 27 MPs belong to the Left or liberal parties. All of them are visiting India in their private capacity.
In a communique, the PM's office said, "Prime Minister, while welcoming the delegation to India, expressed the hope that they have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including to Jammu and Kashmir. Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region."
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today joined the opposition chorus accusing the government of allowing a group of European Union MPs to visit Jammu and Kashmir while denying that opportunity to politicians within the country. The Congress leader called it "unique nationalism".
"In Kashmir, European MPs have the permission to tour around and intervene, but Indian MPs and leaders were turned back from the airport as soon as they landed. This is unique nationalism," the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.
BSP chief Mayawati has attacked central government over the visit of EU lawmakers to Kashmir. "Following the abrogation of Article 370, it would have been better if the government had sent the country's MPs, especially from the Opposition, rather than sending EU MPs to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation," she tweeted.
The Congress on Monday questioned the government for allowing a European Union (EU) delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir while preventing Indian leaders from going to the state. The party said it is an insult to India's parliament and democracy.
On Monday, without naming Pakistan, PM Modi told the EU lawmakers that urgent action was required against all those who support or sponsor terror activities and use terrorism as a state policy.