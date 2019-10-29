European Union Delegation To Visit Jammu And Kashmir Today: Live Updates

A 27-member of European Union will visit Jammu and Kashmir today, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The state is under restrictions since the last two months after the Centre's decision to end its special status under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

On Monday, PM Modi said the team's visit "should give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region". This is the first visit by an international group in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre's move. The list mostly includes lawmakers belonging to Europe's right wing parties -- only three of the 27 MPs belong to the Left or liberal parties. All of them are visiting India in their private capacity.

In a communique, the PM's office said, "Prime Minister, while welcoming the delegation to India, expressed the hope that they have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including to Jammu and Kashmir. Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region."

Here are the live updates on the visit of EU team's visit to Jammu and Kashmir: