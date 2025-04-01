"Entire Bloc To Vote Against Waqf Bill Tomorrow": MP After INDIA Meet

The opposition has unanimously decided to have a full discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill tomorrow and will vote against it in parliament. The decision came at a meeting this evening, which was attended by all Opposition parties.

"We have decided to actively participate in the discussion of the bill and strong opposition will be there in passing the bill tomorrow," RSP's NK Premachandran told NDTV in an exclusive interview, pointing out that the Opposition has been against the bill at every stage.

There will be no walkouts, demonstration or disruption will be there, he said. "We will point out the flaws and demerits of the bill. It will be a very academic discussion," he added.

"Along with the INDIA alliance, we are requesting the like-minded parties also, because this is clear-cut violation of the constitution," said senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The AIADMK has already said that it would vote against the bill.

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi are yet to make their stance known.

The controversial bill - which seeks to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India - will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Roughly eight hours have been allotted for the debate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has said, though the opposition has asked for 10 hours.

The Opposition has condemned the proposed law as unconstitutional.

While introducing the bill last year, the government had proposed referring it to a joint committee of the two Houses. After its report came, the Cabinet had approved certain changes based on the committee's recommendation.

The Congress and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal have issued a whip to all their Lok Sabha MPs, ensuring their presence in the House for the next three days.

"Along with the INDIA alliance, we are requesting the like-minded parties also, because this is clear-cut violation of the Constitution," said senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The Opposition this time also has the backing of non-aligned parties like Tamil Nadu's opposition AIADMK, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The AIADMK has already said that it would vote against the bill.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra has expressed the party's "serious concerns" about the bill, questioning if Opposition views have been accounted for. The copies of the fresh bill are yet to be circulated, he said.

BRS leader and daughter of party chief Mr Rao, K Kavitha, has said the party will "oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament. "We have always worked for the empowerment of the Muslim community... During the Telangana movement, the community supported us," she has said.