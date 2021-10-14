Ensure Uninterrupted Supply To Power Plants: Minister To Coal India Arms

Various reports have suggested towards a potential power crisis triggere by coal shortage in India.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged coal companies to iron out bottlenecks in evacuation and production to ensure uninterrupted supply to electricity generating units.

Mr Joshi, the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister was on a day-long visit to Jharkhand, amid reports of various power plants across the country grappling with fuel shortages.

He held marathon meetings with top officials of Coal India arms Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), besides taking stock of some of the projects in the state.

"The festive season has started and it is our duty to secure uninterrupted supply of coal to the power plants," Mr Joshi told officials of the Coal India Limited subsidiaries.

Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants, he told reporters in Chatra district.

"Visited Ashoka OCP (open cast project) of CCL Ranchi in Chatra district, Jharkhand. With a peak rated capacity of 20 MTPA, it is one of the larger coal projects of CCL. Interacted with on-ground team and motivated them to increase production and offtake from the mine," the minister later said in a tweet.

An official statement said Mr Joshi reviewed the coal production and offtake of the two subsidiaries, and gave directions to ensure sustained coal production and dispatch to plants.

"We are there to extend all support, wherever and whenever required," Mr Joshi said.

In another tweet, he also said: "Coal companies are making all-out efforts to scale up production and dispatch. Motivated employees to rise to the occasion and give their best to assure coal supply as per demand."