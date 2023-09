ED is carrying out searches at over 40 locations across the state. (file)

In a big crackdown on the sand mafia in Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at over 40 locations across the state.

Industrialists S Ramachandran and Dindigul Rathinam, who hold sand mining licences, are in the probe agency's crosshairs.

Durai Murugan, General Secretary of the ruling DMK, holds the mining portfolio in the MK Stalin-led state government.