Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam encounter: Security forces are in a firefight with terrorists (File)

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Forces from the Central Reserve Police Force along with the army and the state police are engaging the terrorists who are holed up at a locality in Kulgam's Khudwani, 70 km from Srinagar.

The security forces suspect there are four terrorists; one of them may have been killed, but the body has not been recovered yet, reports said.

The police said some people have started throwing stones at the security forces.

The security forces launched a search operation on intelligence inputs about movement of terrorists in the area. The search operation quickly turned into an encounter when the terrorists fired at the security forces, a police officer said.