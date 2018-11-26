Encephalitis Cases In UP Have 'Drastically' Declined: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath credited the Uttar Pradesh government that drastically declined encephalitis cases.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today claimed that due to the efforts of the state government, encephalitis cases had drastically declined in the eastern part of the state.

"For the last 40 years, every year in August around 500-600 children were admitted to BRD medical college of Gorakhpur (for encephalitis treatment) but this year, only 86 children were admitted," the chief minister said.

Addressing a gathering on the launch of measles rubella vaccination campaign, which will continue for five weeks, Mr Adityanath said encephalitis claimed between 125-150 lives in August every year.

However, only six deaths were reported at the BRD medical college in August this year, he said.

"Due to the united efforts of all (government) departments, this year encephalitis cases have come down. If all departments work together, encephalitis can be eradicated completely," he added.