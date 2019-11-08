'Empowering People One Of Most Satisfying Efforts Of Tenure': PM Modi

PM Modi said the mandate people blessed his team with has been unseen for decades.

Empowering people, especially women, has been one of the most satisfying efforts of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate "unseen for decades".

PM Modi was responding to tweets from Ray Dalio, the founder of investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, who praised the prime minister as "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world".

Mr Dalio also posted the video of his short interview of PM Modi on "meditation, the world, and India".

In a lighter vein, the prime minister said, "My friend Ray Dalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being ''like a Ninja''!" On a more serious note, the points make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded, he added responding to Mr Dalio.

"To empower so many Indians, especially women has been one of the most satisfying efforts of our tenure. The credit for the same goes to the people of India who made these movements their own and drove the transformation," PM Modi said.

He said the mandate people blessed his team with has been unseen for decades.

A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many many years ago, he added.

