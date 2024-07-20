Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Most Followed Leader On X

Elon Musk congratulated PM Modi on being the most followed world leader on X.



Social media platform X CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the most followed world leader on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!" Elon Musk tweeted on Friday.

Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2024

Last week, PM Modi's followers on X reached 100 million, making him the second most-followed world politician after former US President Barack Obama.

Obama has more than 131 million followers on Twitter.