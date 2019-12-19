Elections For BJP's Party President Postponed: Report

Amit Shah has completed his full term of three years along with the remaining tenure of his predecessor

Election for the post of the Bharatiya Janata Party's national president, the process for which was to be completed by December 17, has been postponed further.

According to sources, this process will now begin after January 14.

According to the BJP, the process for the election of the national president begins only after the organisational elections are completed in more than half of the states.

The party has so far completed the process in 18 states. With this, by now the national elections involving the post of the party president should have been completed.

However, the reason behind the delay seems to be the start of the month of Sankranti, which is not believed to be auspicious, according to a party functionary.

Now this process is likely to be held after January 14, 2020.

As per the BJP's rule book, the organisational elections are held every three years.

During the general elections, the party passed a resolution to extend the tenure of the current council till December 2019.

BJP chief Amit Shah has completed his full term of three years along with the remaining tenure of his predecessor Rajnath Singh.