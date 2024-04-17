Rahul Gandhi's 'Soldier' Reply Amid Suspense Over Amethi Fight

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks during a joint press conference with Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the high-stakes contest on the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on May 20. Senior leader Rahul Gandhi kept up the suspense during a press conference today and was non-committal when asked about who will the party field against BJP's Smriti Irani.

"This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the Congress Election Committee," Mr Gandhi said when asked who the Congress will field from Amethi.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: When asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi or Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of… pic.twitter.com/eI0Si8Q6QB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

He added that he is a soldier of the party and will abide by the decision the committee takes.

Amethi, once a bastion for the Gandhi family, was won by the BJP in the 2019 elections. Speculation has been rife that Rahul Gandhi, who has already filed his nomination from Wayanad, will also contest from Amethi too.

The 53-year-old is expected to make an effort to win back the seat, represented earlier by his uncle Sanjay Gandhi, his father Rajiv Gandhi, and later, his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has also thrown his hat in the mix saying the people of Amethi want him to represent them and the decision to become a candidate in the Lok Sabha polls will be taken at the right time.

"They want me to represent them, go to their area, and listen to their problems so that they can progress. I am also interested in joining politics but the decision will be taken at the right time. There is no hurry right now," he told reporters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani unseated Rahul Gandhi, ending his 15-year reign in Amethi.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Rahul Gandhi today claimed there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will be limited to 150 seats.

"15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving," he said.