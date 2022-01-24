Elections 2022 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP's Digital Campaign

Punjab will vote in a single phase for 117 seats on February 20, the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

The Election Commission of India today sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann for violating protocols regarding Covid-19 that were issued by it earlier this month. Mr Mann, who is also the party's Punjab chief and a Member of Parliament from Sangrur, on Sunday launched his campaign to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Dhuri assembly seat.

A large crowd had welcomed him in various villages, raising slogans and showering flowers. The party claimed that they had invited only a few locals but a large number turned out as the news of his visit spread on social media.

The election body had on January 8, while announcing the poll dates, issued revised "broad guidelines" in view of Covid-19 that banned roadshows and rallies till January 15. The ban was extended till the end of this month on Saturday.

Punjab will vote in a single phase for 117 seats on February 20, the counting of votes will be done on March 10. 

Jan 24, 2022 12:26 (IST)
Jan 24, 2022 12:16 (IST)
"Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko": Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP's Digital Campaign
  • AAP is contesting polls in 4 states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa
  • Make a video of yourself about what you like about AAP government's work. Upload these videos on social media
  • 50 people will be selected and I will have dinner or lunch with them after elections.
  • You people are my assets and your voice is most powerful. Pls voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses. 
Jan 24, 2022 12:04 (IST)
Election News: Akhilesh Yadav's Party vs BJP On Opinion Polls Ahead Of UP Elections
The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls from being aired on some news channels with immediate effect.
Jan 24, 2022 12:02 (IST)
Jan 24, 2022 11:51 (IST)
AAP leader seeks time to meet Punjab Governor over Chief Minister's alleged involvement in illegal sand mining

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha has sought time to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the issue of the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in illegal sand mining.

According to AAP, Chadha wants to discuss the recent facts that have emerged after the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the residence of CM's relatives in connection with illegal sand mining.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

Bhupinder Singh Honey is a nephew of the Punjab Chief Minister.
