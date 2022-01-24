Elections 2022 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP's Digital Campaign

The Election Commission of India today sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann for violating protocols regarding Covid-19 that were issued by it earlier this month. Mr Mann, who is also the party's Punjab chief and a Member of Parliament from Sangrur, on Sunday launched his campaign to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Dhuri assembly seat.

A large crowd had welcomed him in various villages, raising slogans and showering flowers. The party claimed that they had invited only a few locals but a large number turned out as the news of his visit spread on social media.

The election body had on January 8, while announcing the poll dates, issued revised "broad guidelines" in view of Covid-19 that banned roadshows and rallies till January 15. The ban was extended till the end of this month on Saturday.

Punjab will vote in a single phase for 117 seats on February 20, the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Jan 24, 2022 12:26 (IST) After polls, I will have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/h2rglvmlKX - ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

AAP is contesting polls in 4 states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa

Make a video of yourself about what you like about AAP government's work. Upload these videos on social media

50 people will be selected and I will have dinner or lunch with them after elections.

You people are my assets and your voice is most powerful. Pls voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses.

The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls from being aired on some news channels with immediate effect. The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls from being aired on some news channels with immediate effect.

Jan 24, 2022 12:02 (IST) I will be meeting the Hon'ble Governor of Punjab today at 1230pm seeking his immediate intervention in the multilayered illegal sand mining racket in Punjab allegedly run by and under the aegis of CM Channi - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 24, 2022