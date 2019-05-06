Rahul Gandhi Is Highly Educated, Intelligent: Sam Pitroda

I have spent a lot of time with Rahul on discussions on how to take country forward: Sam Pitroda

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda Sunday said party chief Rahul Gandhi was "very educated and intelligent" and that the country needed young leaders like him.

He hit out at the BJP for personal attacks on opposition leaders, including Mr Gandhi, who is often dubbed "pappu" on social media by the BJP's supporters.

"I have great confidence in Rahul, contrary to what BJP has been saying against him for the last ten years. He is not pappu. He is a highly educated, intelligent young man and India needs such young leaders," Mr Pitroda, also Indian Overseas Congress chief, told reporters.

The 77-year-old technocrat said, "I have worked with Rahul's grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and his father (Rajiv Gandhi). I have also spent a lot of time with Rahul on discussions on how to take country forward."

Mr Pitroda added that the country needed leaders well-versed in technology than those who are equipped with "jumlas" (poll rhetoric).

He strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming former PM Rajiv Gandhi as corrupt.

"The baseless comments that the country's current Prime Minister has made yesterday about former premier Rajiv Gandhi makes me feel ashamed as a Gujarati. I belong to the same Gujarat where Mahatma Gandhi was born," the close aide of Rajiv Gandhi said.

Speaking to reporters at the Indore Press Club, Mr Pitroda, said, "I am pained to see people hailing from Gujarat (referring to PM Modi) falling to such an extent that they lie in such a way about a dead person."

He also asked the Election Commission to "introspect" on its clean chit to the PM and BJP president Amit Shah on some controversial statements and alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

"The Election Commissioner should ponder whether he is EC of the country or is he representing a political party," Mr Pitroda remarked, adding that the ruling party had "hijacked" the country's democracy.

