BJP Expels Four Rebel Candidates In Maharashtra

The four BJP leaders were expelled for violating party discipline. (File)

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Thursday announced expulsion of four party leaders who are contesting the Lok Sabha election against official candidates of the BJP or its allies in the state.

Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Anil Gote, Manikrao Kokate and Suhas Natavadkar were expelled for violating the party discipline, a BJP source said.

BJP MLA Anil Gote is contesting as independent against BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre from Dhule-Malegaon.

In Nandurbar, Natavadkar, a local BJP leader, is contesting the election against the party's official candidate and sitting MP Heena Gavit.

Manikrao Kokate, who was eyeing the party ticket from Nashik, is contesting against the Shiv Sena's sitting MP Hemant Godse. In the seat-sharing deal between the Shiv Sena and BJP, the seat fell in the Sena''s quota.

Wakchaure, a former MP, is contesting against Sena nominee Sadashiv Lokhande in Shirdi.

